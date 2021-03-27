Schedule and when the next program of the Rocío Carrasco documentary is broadcast

After more than two decades in silence, Rocío Carrasco revealed last Sunday some of the most shocking details of her relationship with her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, in the first two chapters of the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive broadcast by Telecinco.

Her testimony unleashed a wave of support for Rocío Jurado’s daughter and put gender violence at the center of the debate. A) Yes, This Sunday, March 28, chapters 2 and 3 will be broadcast from 10 pm on Telecinco. In this program, he will relate the events that occurred from February 1996 to July 1999, after having known the beginning of the story: the moment when he met Antonio David.

Wedding, pregnancy and infidelities

Like last Sunday, the program will be hosted by the presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez and will have a team of collaborators who will analyze Rocío Carrasco’s testimony. This time, She will talk about her wedding, the birth of her children, Antonio David’s infidelity and the problems she had in her second pregnancy.

“He told me: ‘You’re crazy, hormones, pregnancy is affecting you, jealousy is driving you crazy and because of jealousy I was going to hurt my son. This is how Rocío Jurado’s daughter recounts the hell she lived in her second pregnancy with her ex-partner, full of panic attacks and anxiety attacks.