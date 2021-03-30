schedule and TV of Diego Schwartzman’s debut

With the participation of five Argentines, national expectations for the Miami Masters 1000 were very high. Nevertheless, only one is in the second round. After being champion of the Argentina Open after beating his compatriot Francisco Cerúndolo in two sets (6-1 and 6-2) and being eliminated in the first round of the Mexico Open at the hands of Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6 -2 and 4-6, Diego Schwartzman makes his presentation at the Miami Open.

MEX7137. ACAPULCO (MEXICO), 03/16/2021.- Argentine Diego Schwartzman in action against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy today, during the second day of activities of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state (Mexico). EFE / David Guzmán.

El Peque, fifth favorite of the tournament, He will face Yasutaka Uchiyama this Saturday starting at 17:30 on the ESPN2 screen in the second round of the Miami Masters 1000. The Japanese, ranked 110th in the ATP rankings and making his debut in a Masters 1000 main draw, He comes from beating Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes in the first round.

.It will be the first match between both players. For the Argentine it is the eighth participation in Miami. In five of the previous seven, he failed to make it past the first round, and the 16th-finals in 2017 is his best performance yet. The Peque will seek to go further than ever, knowing that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem, among others, are not present.

Recall that the Argentines were already eliminated from the tournament: Federico Delbonis 6-7 and 4-6 against Australian Thompson, Federico Coria 3-6, 6-2 and 4-6 against Croatian Cilic, Renzo Olivo 6-7 , 7-5 and 4-6 against the American Nava and Facundo Mena by 2-6 and 5-7 against the Swiss Huesler.

