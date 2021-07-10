Schedule and how to watch UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3

Conor McGregor Y Dustin Poirier face in UFC 264 in order to tie the tie in their head-to-head matches. It’s arguably the greatest trilogy in UFC history, and it takes place today. Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 in Spain, and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Poirier met for the first time at UFC 178 in September 2014, and ‘The Notorious’ stopped ‘The Diamond’ in less than two minutes. More than six years later, they met again at UFC 257, last January, this time with Poirier pounding the legs of his rival, to finish with a technical KO in the second round at Fight Island.

Instead of fighting for the vacant lightweight title he held Khabib NurmagomedovPoirier chose another route and wants to settle accounts with McGregor once and for all, in addition to winning a good sum of money.

UFC 264 MCGREGOR – POIRIER – MAIN BILLBOARD

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3; light weight

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson; welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy; Heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya; bantamweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho; bantamweight

UFC 264 PRELIMINARY BILLBOARD

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin; welterweight

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira; welterweight

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria; Featherweight

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles; Middleweight

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye; flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares; Middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera; flyweight

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong; Middleweight

Schedule and where to watch on TV in Spain

DAZN will broadcast UFC 264, in the early morning from Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 July from 04:00, with the main billboard. The combat between McGregor and Poirier will not start before 05.00. In addition, you can follow the evening with live commentary from BRAND Claro. After the fight, you can read the chronicle and review the best moments of the fight on our website.

Schedule and where to watch UFC 264 on TV in Latin America

In Mexico you can see UFC events live on FOX SPORTS and on UFC Fight Pass, and throughout Latin America (except Brazil) on ESPN.

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm

Chile: 6 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 9 pm

