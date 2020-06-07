.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the country by June 27. The massive protests by George Floyd can be multiplying agents of contagion. Unemployment continues to reveal alarming figures. Riots in Mexico for murder Giovanni López.

During the week of June 8-12, Telemundo’s morning show, “Un Nuevo Día” (7-11am / 6-10am downtown), will feature cases of people who have been away from their homes due to travel restrictions due to COVID-19 with the series “Stranded by the pandemic”. The award-winning program will continue extensive news coverage of protests across the nation, the funeral and tributes to George Floyd, and the latest on the coronavirus, plus other news stories with newscaster Nicole Suarez. Viewers can start their mornings with Rashel Díaz, Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis, accompanied by Francisco Cáceres, Erika Csiszer and Frederik Oldenburg, who will present topics of interest during the week, and Chef James Tahhan with the best recipes of the day, among others.

Monday, June 8

Special series: “Stranded by the pandemic” presents the case of some Venezuelans affected by the new measure

Coast-to-coast coverage of protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, and rising social and racial tensions in the United States.

Special coverage of George Floyd’s funeral in Houston

Tuesday, June 9

Special series: “Stranded by the pandemic” presents the stories of a Spaniard in Mexico and a Colombian family in New York

Segment on the inspiring story of a Latina immigrant who made her dream come true after graduating from college with honors, but failed to receive her diploma due to the pandemic

Entrepreneurship: how businesses can reinvent themselves during the pandemic

Special Guest: Investor Yurek Vazquez, founder of Wall Street Business Academy, shares tips on how to invest money

Wednesday, June 10

Special series: “Stranded by the pandemic” presents the case of some Salvadorans in New York

Inspiring story of a woman in New York victim of domestic violence abuse who fought to reinvent herself and currently helps other women by providing housing and work

Thursday, June 11

Special segment: “Stranded by the pandemic” presents the cases of Ecuadorians in New York and a Cuban family affected by the new travel restrictions

The famous children return to the program to lead segments with various topics of interest

Information on the reopening of nurseries

Friday, June 12

Special segment: “Stranded by the pandemic” brings the case of a Mexican in San Diego and Dominicans in New York

Segment about everything the public needs to know about the “new normal” and information on how to wear masks daily

Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Astral chart of President Donald Trump before his birthday

Virtual summer camps

Mobile applications for well-being and virtual escapes during the pandemic

* The listing is subject to change.

“Un Nuevo Día”, Telemundo’s morning show awarded with three national Emmy Awards as “Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish”, airs live Monday through Friday at 7-11am / 6-10am downtown.