Schauffele and Morikawa swap positions

Americans Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa exchange positions, now they are fifth and sixth respectively, while the podium of the world golf rankings stays with also Americans Dustin Johnson in the lead followed by Justin thomas and spanish Jon rahm, the only non-Anglo player in the top ten.

The Northern Irish Rory McIlroy wins a position to be eighth at the expense of the American Patrick Reed that drops to ninth position.

One of the biggest increases of the week is that of the North American Jason kokrak, winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament, gaining 13 positions to settle in 22nd place.

This week a total of 7 Ibero-American players are among the top hundred: Jon rahm (ESP, 3), Abraham Ancer (MEX, 17 that wins two, Joaquin Niemann (CHI, 30) lose one, Sergio garcia (ESP, 49) lose one, Carlos Ortiz (MEX, 57) lose one, Sebastian J. Muñoz (COL, 64) wins eleven and Emiliano Grillo (ARG, 71) win five.

1. Dustin Johnson (United States) 9.97

2. Justin Thomas (United States) 8.34

3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.20

4. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 6.98

5. Xander Schauffele (United States) 6.80

6. Collin Morikawa (United States) 6.79

7. Brooks Koepka (United States) 6.15

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.97

9. Patrick Reed (United States) 5.94

10. Tyrrell Hatton (England) 5.80

…

49. Sergio García (Spain) 2.36