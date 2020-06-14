The emotions of day 31 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 this Sunday, June 14, when the Schalke seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that allows them to dream of European positions, but they will receive Bayer Leverkusen who will go out to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Veltins-Arena.

Time and Channel Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen

Campus: Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Hour: 6:00 pm from Germany. 11:00 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE

The box of Schalke He has had an irregular campaign wandering in the middle table, so they need to speed up, given that in 30 days they have added 9 wins, 11 draws and have been defeated 10 times.

Die Königsblauen comes from a bittersweet draw last day when they visited the Unión Berlin recovering from an early goal to equalize 1-1 with a score of Jonjoe Kenny.

For his part, the Bayer Leverkusen He has had a good tournament fighting at the top, but he needs to step up if he wants to reach the Champions League. They come from a tough 2-4 loss to Bayern Munich last day to stay with 17 wins, 5 draws and 8 setbacks.

The Aspirin they had activity in the middle of the week signing their ticket to the final of the German Cup after beating Saarbrücken 3-0 with scores by Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi.

As he Schalke As the Bayer Leverkusen they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find Die Königsblauen in tenth position with 38 points, while the Aspirin they are fifth with 56 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 31 Bundesliga 2019-2020