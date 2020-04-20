The German Championship is the European national league that seems closest to returning to activities after the stoppage caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with the clubs having already resumed training (although in small groups of athletes). For the plan to be put into practice, the president of Schalke 04, Clemens Tönnies, offered to pay for the necessary covid-19 tests on athletes and club officials.

The estimate of the task force of the German Championship, chaired by Tim Meyer (medical director of the Sports and Preventive Medicine Institute at the University of Saarland, as well as a doctor for the German national team), is that 20 thousand tests will be necessary in the nine rounds that before the end of the tournament. Food business entrepreneur, Tönnies offered his laboratory to produce the exams.

According to Schalke’s representative, the site would be able to produce between 180,000 and 200,000 tests per month, and it will not be necessary to adapt it, as it already evaluates pigs for the production of pork. Tönnies guarantees that he has no intention of making a profit, being just a way to help the tournament, and that the decision now depends on the Bundesliga, the tournament organizer.

A German Championship spokesman told the Westfalen-Blatt newspaper that the organization is making initial considerations about the proposal. The league’s intention is to conduct tests every three days on all players, members of the technical committees and other employees involved, which would also require getting the results as soon as possible.

Schalke has cut 15% of the salaries of all players and employees, but the club could still suffer a “potential problem of economic existence in the coming weeks” if revenues fall further, according to one of the directors. For this reason, it is one of the most interested in resuming the German Championship, to maintain the sources of resources related to television broadcasting rights.

The proposal was criticized by some fan movements that question why such an effort just for football to be restarted and claim that so many tests being directed at football professionals harm the rest of the population.

.