Sunday 07 June, 2020

With this tie between Union Berlin and Schalke 04, both remain at the bottom of the table, but the locals are the most affected, since they are four units from the promotion and seven from direct descent, on four dates of the term of the league.

Union Berlin could not against the resistance of Schalke and tied 1-1 for the date 30 of the Bundesliga. The locals insisted throughout the game converting the second conquest and being able to escape from the red zone, without being rewarded for the good performance of the defensive zone of the visiting team.

In the first minutes of the Union Berlin game he put himself in advantage after a great recovery in midfield of Anthony Ujah, who put a spectacular deep pass to Robert Andrich (11 ‘), defining this in a great way to the left side of the goalkeeper .

The tie was not long in coming, the English Jonjoe Kenny (28 ’), put a bomb from outside the area, making use of the efforts of the goal, decreeing the temporary tie at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium in Berlin.

During the first stage, the locals were clear dominators of the game, constantly insisting on the opposite goal. In the complement, the actions were balanced a little more, but not due to the merit of Schalke, who never worried the rival goalkeeper, but because of the physical wear of Berlin, delivered largely in the first fraction.

With this tie between the Union Berlin and Schalke 04, both remain at the bottom of the table, but the locals are the most affected, since they are four units from the promotion and seven from direct descent, on four dates of the term of the league.