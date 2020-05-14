Sandro Wagner participated in a virtual press conference due to the determinations of the German authorities. After the game, collective will be held in the same way

With the Bundesliga returning next weekend, another common practice that resumed on Thursday was the pre-match press conference. However, the interview had to be slightly different from the usual one, without the physical presence of the journalists who had previously submitted questions. The absence is by determination of the German authorities by virtue of COVID-19.

Sandro Wagner stressed the importance of the classic against BVB (Photo: Disclosure / Schalke 04 / Official Site)

Photo: Lance!

Schalke 04 coach David Wagner gave his lecture before the Ruhr Valley classic against Borussia Dortmund and regretted that fans could not be at Signal Iduna Park in the duel to avoid crowds. The commander, however, stressed the importance of the game.

– This is not just an old game, it is the derby. It’s Schalke against Dortmund and it’s still the biggest game of the season for us. Even if the fans cannot be with us at the stadium, I know they will still be behind us. It is still a derby, with or without fans. We still want to win at all costs – said Wagner.

The coach recalled that the preparation time for this match was not ideal, since football was paralyzed for two months, and said that they need to accept this unusual fact.

– All the teams are entering this weekend without much preparation time, so we all just have to accept it.

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues