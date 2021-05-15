Schalke 04 beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3

05/15/2021 at 5:43 PM CEST

The Schalke won 4-3 against Frankfurt during the match played this Saturday in the Veltins-Arena. The Schalke 04 faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 4-2 defeat in the previous game against Hoffenheim and with a streak of three defeats in a row in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Eintracht Frankfurt had to settle for a draw to one against the Mainz 05. After the game, the Gelsenkirchen side is eighteenth at the end of the game, Frankfurt is fifth.

The meeting started in a favorable way for the Gelsenkirchen team, who opened the light with a goal of Klaas Jan Huntelaar in the 15th minute. Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to a goal from André Silva in the 29th minute, thus ending the first half with a score of 1-1.

The second half of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who traced the score with a goal of Evan N`Dicka at 51 minutes. However, the local team put the tables putting the 2-2 through a goal from Blendi Idrizi at 52 minutes. He later noted the Schalke 04 through a goal from Florian flick in the 60th minute that established the 3-2. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the premises through a goal of Matthew hoppe in minute 64 to establish the 4-2 for the Schalke. But later the Frankfurt team in minute 72 approached on the scoreboard through a double of André Silva, ending the game with a score of 4-3 in the light.

The technician of the Schalke, Dimitrios Grammozis, gave entry to the field to Matthew hoppe, Goncalo Patience, Henning Matriciani Y Steven Skrzybski replacing Mark Uth, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Mehmet-Can Aydin Y Blendi Idrizi, while on the part of the Frankfurt, Adolf hutter replaced Sebastian Rode, Ajdin Hrustic, Luka jovic, Steven Zuber Y Ragnar Ache for Evan N`Dicka, Djibril sow, Daichi kamada, Amin younes Y Tuta.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Timothy chandler Y Ragnar Ache.

With 16 points, the Schalke 04 from Dimitrios Grammozis was located in eighteenth place in the general table at the end of the game, occupying a place of relegation to Second Division, while the team led by Adolf hutter it was placed in fifth place with 57 points, in a position of access to the Europa League.

On the following day the team of Dimitrios Grammozis will face against Cologne, Meanwhile he Eintracht Frankfurt Adolf Hutter will face the SC Freiburg.

Data sheetSchalke 04:Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N`Dicka, Tuta, Timothy Chandler, Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes and André SilvaEintracht Frankfurt:Ralf Fahrmann, Shkodran Mustafi, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sané, Timo Becker, Blendi Idrizi, Florian Flick, Amine Harit, Mehmet-Can Aydin, Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Mark UthStadium:Veltins-ArenaGoals:Klaas Jan Huntelaar (1-0, min. 15), André Silva (1-1, min. 29), Evan N`Dicka (1-2, min. 51), Blendi Idrizi (2-2, min. 52) , Florian Flick (3-2, min. 60), Matthew Hoppe (4-2, min. 64) and André Silva (4-3, min. 72)