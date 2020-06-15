The party held this Sunday in the VELTINS-Arena and who faced the Schalke and at Leverkusen It ended with a draw to one between both contenders. The Schalke 04 arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against Union Berlin. Regarding the visiting team, the Bayer Leverkusen he was defeated 2-4 in the last game he played against the Bayern München. After the scoreboard, the Gelsenkirchen team placed in ninth position, while the LeverkusenFor his part, he is fourth at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

The second period started in an unbeatable way for the Gelsenkirchen team, who opened their scoring score with a maximum penalty of Caligiuri after 51 minutes. However, the set of Leverkusen in the 81st minute he tied through a goal in his own goal Miranda, ending the match with a final result of 1-1.

The technician of Leverkusen gave way to Sinkgraven, Volland, Paulinho and Baumgartlinger replacing Amiri, Havertz, Demirbay and Aránguiz, while on the part of the Schalke was replaced Becker, Gregoritsch, Hofmann and Mercan by Bozdogan, Kutucu, Caligiuri and Boujellab.

The referee of the match showed five yellow cards. Of the two teams, Kabak, Miranda, Caligiuri and Mckennie of the local team and Alario The away team were shown a yellow card.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Bayer Leverkusen He was fourth in the table with 57 points, instead of access to the Champions League. For his part, the Schalke 04 With this point achieved, he reached ninth place with 39 points after the match.

The next day will face Bayer Leverkusen with the Suburb. For his part, the Schalke 04 will be measured against the Eintracht Frankfurt.

Data sheet Schalke 04: Nübel, Oczipka, Kabak, Miranda, Kenny, Schöpf, Mckennie, Bozdogan (Becker, min.69), Caligiuri (Hofmann, min.88), Kutucu (Gregoritsch, min.73) and Boujellab (Mercan, min.88) Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell, Weiser, Demirbay (Paulinho, min.75), Aránguiz (Baumgartlinger, min.85), Havertz (Volland, min.70), Diaby, Amiri (Sinkgraven, min.70) and Alario Stadium: VELTINS-Arena Goals: Caligiuri (1-0, min. 51) and Miranda (1-1, min. 81)