The Dominican Network of Independent Theater Rooms request the government to declare a state of vulnerability and to intervene in aid of these cultural spaces amid the confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a note sent to the media on behalf of all the rooms that make up this network, they explain that they have been forced to close and cease their activities, but that “they continue to meet their operating expenses, threatening their existence.”

The Resasati, as the group is named by its initials, appeals to the Constitution, which states that “the state must protect the dignity and integrity of workers in culture (art. 64, numeral 3).” They also indicate that “it is mandated by Law 41-00: Article 36. That the State, through the Secretary of Culture (Ministry), will establish special incentives and provide creation, artistic, cultural activity, research and strengthening of cultural expressions ”.

They explain that many of these independent rooms do not receive any type of subsidy, and that those that do receive, do not manage to cover all their operating expenses with it. Remember the note that for years these rooms have been carrying out training, dissemination work and the creation of dramatic art, promoting a daily theatrical culture and collaborating in the creation of audiences.

They highlighted as praiseworthy that even in the midst of the confinement, unlike the state rooms, the independent ones have continued their work of diffusion of the theater in a virtual way. REDSATI member rooms Teatro Las Máscaras – TeatroLuna – Teatro Utopía (Santiago) – Teatro Alternativo – NOVA Teatro- Sala Iván García (Puerto Plata) – La 37 by lasTablas Inc. (Santiago) – Casita deSueños (Moca) Teatro Guloya – Casa deTeatro – La Teatrera.

.