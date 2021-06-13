SCD Durango – Urgatzi KK: Match data and statistics

06/13/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

The Durango got the last three points of the competition after beating the Urgatzi 1-0 this Saturday at the Tabira soccer field. The SCD Durango came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Tolosa CF. Regarding the visiting team, the Urgatzi KK lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Sodupe and was on a six-game losing streak. With this defeat, Lasarte’s team was in tenth position after the end of the match, while SCD Durango is first.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him SCD Durango, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Josu Gallastegi in minute 29. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a 1-0 score.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Durango who entered the game were Beñat Castrillo, Ibarrondo, Adrian Y Cost replacing Beñat Alberdi, Jon azpiazu, Imanol and Iparragirre, while changes in the Urgatzi They were Luis De Verastegui, Jesus Extremiana, Simancas, Arkaitz pinilla Y Garcia, who entered to replace Endika Saez, Muddy, Xabier Calvoecheaga, Urquiza Y Aitor lucas.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Aitor lucas Y Xabier Calvoecheaga.

With this result, the Durango is left with 39 points and the Urgatzi with 11 points.

Data sheetSCD Durango:Andoni Errasti, Galarza, Txapu Infante, Carracedo, Jurgi, Imanol (Adrián, min.79), Iparragirre (Cuesta, min.88), Aitzol Gonzalez, Beñat Alberdi (Beñat Castrillo, min.65), Josu Gallastegi and Jon Azpiazu ( Ibarrondo, min. 79)Urgatzi KK:Endika Saez De Eguilaz Pulido (Luis De Verastegui, min.45), Josu Saez Galparsoro, Jon Arizaleta, Aitor Lucas (Garcia, min.82), Xabier Calvoecheaga (Simancas, min.68), Urquiza (Arkaitz Pinilla, min.82 ), Iker Erdozain, Xabier Armentia, Aitor Gomez, Barroso (Jesus Extremiana, min.61) and Iker HernandoStadium:Tabira soccer fieldGoals:Josu Gallastegi (1-0, min. 29)