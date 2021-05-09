SCD Durango takes the three points home after beating Urgatzi KK (1-4)

05/09/2021 at 8:39 AM CEST

The Durango traveled this Saturday to the stadium of Urgatzi KK, where he achieved victory through a resounding win (1-4). The Urgatzi KK wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match to him Sodupe by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the SCD Durango did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Tolosa CF. After the result obtained, the set of Lasarte is tenth, while the Durango he is second after the end of the match.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the Durangues team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring by Galarza in the 22nd minute. Later, the visitors scored again with a goal from Josu Gallastegi in the 27th minute that left a 0-2 in favor of Durango. He cut distances the Urgatzi KK thanks to a bit of Aitor lucas in minute 34, thus ending the first half with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival through a goal from Ander in the 76th minute. SCD Durango, which increased the score through a bit of Iparragirre moments before the final whistle, in 89, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-4.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Urgatzi KK gave entrance to Arkaitz pinilla, Muddy, Simancas Y Aitor gomez for Urquiza, Iker Erdozain, Aitor lucas Y Javier Bejarano, Meanwhile he SCD Durango gave entrance to Rodriguez, Ander, Ibarrondo Y Astandoa for Beñat Castrillo, Beñat Alberdi, Jon azpiazu Y Ander.

A total of six yellow cards and two red cards were seen in the match. On the part of the locals, a yellow admonished Xabier Armentia, Iker Hernando, Javier Bejarano Y Muddy, while the visiting team sanctioned Carracedo Y Jurgi. In addition, Xabier Armentia (2 yellow) by the Urgatzi Y Carracedo (2 yellow) for the Durango they were expelled after seeing the red card.

With this result, the Urgatzi he gets 11 points and the Durango Get 30 points after winning the match.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Urgatzi KK will play against him Santurtzi at home, while the SCD Durango will face in his feud against the Somorrostro.

Data sheetUrgatzi KK:Iker Erdozain (Barroso, min.76), Jon Arizaleta, Javier Bejarano (Aitor Gomez, min.82), Josu Saez Galparsoro, Xabier Calvoecheaga, Endika Saez De Eguilaz Pulido, Jesus Extremiana, Urquiza (Arkaitz Pinilla, min.61), Aitor Lucas (Simancas, min.76), Iker Hernando and Xabier ArmentiaSCD Durango:Andoni Errasti, Galarza, Txapu Infante, Carracedo, Jurgi, Iparragirre, Beñat Castrillo (Rodriguez, min.46), Aitzol Gonzalez, Beñat Alberdi (Ander, min.63), Josu Gallastegi and Jon Azpiazu (Ibarrondo, min.76)Stadium:–Goals:Galarza (0-1, min. 22), Josu Gallastegi (0-2, min. 27), Aitor Lucas (1-2, min. 34), Ander (1-3, min. 76) and Iparragirre (1- 4, min. 89)