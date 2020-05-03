MORELIA., Mich., May 2, 2020.- Contemporary dancers are a little scattered; You cannot speak of community or union because it is a subjective subject, Quadratín pointed out the dancers of this genre, Israel Chavira and Sergio Rojas, who indicated that it is a complex subject.

Israel Chavira pointed out that for now the swing is a little loose, “that is, we are a little more dispersed because the circumstances have been very difficult at the institutional union level,” he explained, saying that there were niches that allowed a little more proximity in the guild that does contemporary dance.

Perhaps this union is very lax, he said, “but it is also a bit in appearance, because at the communication level, as are the groups that can be done on WhatsApp, on Facebook, on social networks, there is a lot of flow of information and exchange of ideas, and then at the virtual level I think it is very strong, but perhaps at the action level it is not so much, ”he assured.

He explained that it does not seem to him that this is bad or good, “it simply implies a rhythm that has to talk about how united or disunited we are; It is very subjective, because we ourselves, for example now, have much stronger ties with people from here in Morelia, compared to a few years ago. Perhaps we have less contact with different companies in Morelia, but with those that do, it is a really strong, significant bond. ”

Talking about community talking about guild said Sergio Rojas in turn. It can be very complex but you do think about Morelia, I think there are many communities, I think there are many dance guilds and they are in small niches, in small connections of two or three, because when could we say that a community is already complete, or that all the members of a community are in the community, and therefore we can already name it ‘community’: networked community, remote community, WhatsApp community; all these links that can be given ”.

The face-to-face community, he said, is in Morelia, for functions, for physical projects, and now just virtual projects, he said, explaining that they are promoting an initiative, “not in our name,” he clarified. It is about building a collective manifesto with various artists from Morelia, Mexico and even other countries; “So I can speak of a community based on the manifesto of this interest, because I shared something through a proposal or an activity,” said the dancer.

He said that it is also difficult to talk about ‘guild’, and ‘community’ because they are two words and you should sit down to talk strongly about the analysis and have a clear perspective from where you want to address these two words.