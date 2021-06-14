Scary: masked cyclist approaches delivery man and stabs him for no reason

The hate crimes against the Asian community in New York still out of control.

This Monday the New York police released a terrifying video in which a cyclist sneaks up on a delivery man from Asia and stabs him for no reason.

The footage shows the 53-year-old victim making deliveries on Fulton Street near Eldert Lane in East New York. It was around 4 pm when a masked man approached him and asked him mysteriously “what happened?”

Unaware of what would happen, the victim slowed down, looked at the subject wearing a green ski mask, and watched him pull a large knife out of his clothes.

With great cold blood, the attacker stabbed the Asian in the back and fled the scene at full speed. The victim collapsed on the asphalt, it is observed in the video.

Despite the severity of the injury, the subject is recovering satisfactorily after being taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was channeled after the attack. He received several stitches to close the wound.

The masked coward who stabbed the Asian is on the run.

The suspect was described by authorities as a 5.8-foot, 160-pound man with a slim build. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers.

The authorities presume that it could be a hate crime, like the many that have occurred in recent months in the Big Apple.