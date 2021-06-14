Scarlett Johansson’s Tattoos and Their Meanings

Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

When you think of celebrities and tattoos, Scarlett Johansson’s name prooooooobably doesn’t come straight to mind. Justin Bieber? And it is. Miley Cyrus? And it is. Travis Barker now that he can’t stop getting Kourtney Kardashian’s handwriting on his body? Also yes. But it turns out that Scarlett Johansson actually has a ton of tats — including one that covers almost all of her back and features an adorable bb lamb, meep. And since there’s no better way to spend this post-vax summer than by getting a questionable tattoo inspired by a random celebrity, please enjoy this official guide to each and every one of ScarJo’s eight (maybe nine, depending on how you count) tattoos— including but not limited to (* clears throat *) the permanent bracelet on her wrist, her super teeny ankle tattoo with that mystery “A” (I’m convinced it’s a Pretty Little Liars reference, don’t @ me), the cheerful sunrise tattoo on her arm (her only tat that’s in color!), the ~ lucky ~ horseshoe on her side, the aforementioned baby lamb on her back, the giant flying owl on her ribcage (what, you don’t have one?) , the single flower on her other ribcage, and an Avengers logo on her underarm. Because yes, ScarJo is an even bigger Avengers nerd than the rest of the internet.

Also, before we get into it, if you’re looking for some ink inspiration that isn’t based on celebrities (no offense, Scarlett), check out this tiny tattoo guide. I will 10/10 get half of these inked on my bod this summer, sorry mom.

1 Her Mysterious Ankle Tattoo

What we have here is two circles with an “A” inside one of them. The meaning? Literally no idea, but I promise you I’ll dedicate my life (or, like, the next 5 mins) to solving this mystery and get back to you.

2 Her ‘Avengers’ Tattoo

For those of you who inevitably think that her “A” ankle tattoo is a reference to The Avengers, it probably isn’t. But Scarlett does have a commemorative Avengers tat on her upper inner arm! In fact, the entire cast got them together. As Robert Downey Jr. put it:

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was Johansson’s idea, and she and Evans did it in New York Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to Los Angeles, he did me, did Renner, and then we just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. “

3 Her Baby Lamb

Yup, it’s literally just a sweet baby lamb nestled in some roses! This is Scarlett’s biggest tattoo, and TBD on the meaning but lemme just say this: ScarJo’s daughter’s name is Rose.

4 Her Flying Owl Friend

Unclear what this be-winged bird means, but genuinely worried for the safety of the lamb on her back.

5 This Single Rose

It matches the roses on her back, and could * potentially * even be part of the same tattoo! Also noteworthy: You’ve probably noticed by now that ScarJo def likes to wear peekaboo clothing that shows off her ink. I mean, I get it, tats * are * expensive!

6 Her Dreamy Sunrise

This is probs one of ScarJo’s most famous tats, mainly because fans get to see it at pretty much every single red carpet event, and — in her own words, she’s had it for “a while.” But unfortch for us nosy people, she won’t share what it’s all about: “It makes me happy when I look at it, but the reason I had it done is very personal. Some things have to remain private.” Either way, it’s an explosion of happy colors and I’m into it.

7 Her Forever Bracelet

Who needs real jewelry when you can just get your fave piece inked on your body forever, ya know? Oh, and if you look closely at the pendant, it says “I * heart * NY.” And yes, that charm is Thor’s hammer. The more! you! know!

8 Her “Lucky You” Horseshoe

Okay, sorry, you can’t actually make out this one in this picture, but we do know that she got the design from a French tattoo artist named Fuzi Uvtpk while in Paris. TBH, this tattoo rarely makes an appearance because it’s located on her ribcage beneath her right armpit, but DailyMail obtained a pic (because of course they did) which you can check out here.

