Scarlett Johansson’s Sexiest Black Widow Outfit

Over the years we have seen the different looks of Black Widow in the Marvel Studios movies and Scarlett Johansson is clear which is her favorite.

The film will be released soon Black Widow and it will probably be the last appearance of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since the character died in Avengers: Endgame (2019) by sacrificing himself to get the Soul Stone. Luckily they can explain more details about the origin of Natasha romanoff before it debuted in Iron man 2 (2010).

Like almost all Marvel Studios characters, Black widow She has had different looks over the years, either because of her haircuts or because of the outfits she wears. But it seems that Scarlett Johansson the best was saved for last, as the costume designer Jany Temime has revealed what the actress liked the most.

“The beautiful Scarlett in my best costume.” Temime said on the Instagram post. “The sexy and powerful Black Widow. I love her and am very proud of my costume. Scarlett told me it was the most comfortable thing she was wearing and she adored it. “

What will the movie be about?

Black widow will be set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), at that time Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) She feels a bit lost because the Avengers have been divided, but discovers a worldwide conspiracy led by a dangerous villain. So you will have to turn to people from your past to be able to face this new situation.

In the cast apart from Scarlett Johansson stand out Florence pugh like Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz like Melina Vostokoff, David harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, OT Fagbenle like Mason, William hurt as Thaddeus Ross.

In addition, this film will serve to have a new Black widow, as Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will pass the witness to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). A character who is already confirmed to appear later in the series Hawk Eye (Hawkeye).

The movie Black widow will be released in theaters and Disney Plus on July 9, 2021.