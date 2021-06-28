Scarlett Johansson’s husband did not want to rehearse with her

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her husband, Colin Jost, did not rehearse lines with her for Black Widow because he wanted to avoid spoilers.

Having been acting since 1994, Scarlett Johansson has had an impressive career thus far. She has worked on independent feature films, such as Lost in Translation, as well as major studio films, including her performances as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has had two Oscar nominations in 2020 for Marriage Story and for Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. Her husband Jost is a writer and actor, and he earned 11 Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Marvel’s upcoming solo film follows Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, a dangerous plan forces her to confront her past as a spy. The film is directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) and written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnaror). The film also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

On the occasion of the premiere of Black Widow simultaneously on July 9 in cinemas and Disney + with premium access, ComicBook was able to interview Scarlett Johansson and revealed that since her filming schedule in the Marvel movie coincided well with Jost’s To film Tom and Jerry, Johansson thought it would be helpful to read a few lines with him. She was surprised to learn that he wouldn’t read lines with her to avoid spoilers about the movie (that’s being a big fan).

You can read what Johansson said below:

“However, he doesn’t like spoilers, so I can’t tell him anything. And it doesn’t even intrude. When we were shooting this movie in London, Colin was also shooting Tom and Jerry, which worked really well because we were in the same city together for a long time, which is weird. If I was in the middle of a big scene or action sequence or whatever … he just didn’t want to hear about it. the details. Of course she wants to know, ‘How was your day?’, But as soon as it bled, ‘Can you read the scene with me?’ he was like, ‘Am I going to get spoilers or something like …?’ I wanted to know ‘spoiler alert’ before we read the lines together. You can believe that?”

With this film marking her end as Black Widow in the MCU, this likely means a new chapter in the actress’s career.While this was not the only role she has been playing in recent years, her place in these films has been very significant . His next feature film is Sing 2, which will be out on December 22.

What do you think? Would you have done the same?