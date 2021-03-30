Scarlett Johansson’s hard moments on the set of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson revealed that both she and Florence Pugh had a hard time filming the movie Black Widow.

Marvel Studios will soon release Black Widow. It is the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a simultaneous release in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform. Like any film project, the Marvel film had many delays and complications due to the coronavirus. Finally, after so long, we will see a film dedicated to Natasha Romanoff, better known as the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson. Beside her, Florence Pugh will play her future successor as Yelena Belova.

Problems during production

Both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had a lot of trouble getting this movie to the big screen. In addition to COVID and all the problems it brought, Black Widow director Cate Shortland revealed in an interview that the filming was problematic as well. The shooting experience was exhausting and lasted four months divided into different locations, which made the production and cast team very tired: “It was like being in the army.” And it was so hard that both protagonists fell ill, but even so, they decided to continue with the work: “In the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were shooting sick with pneumonia,” he said.

The production divided locations between different cities scattered around the globe: Norway, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States were the main ones. But after all this ordeal, the team is very happy for the great job they did with Black Widow. In a few months, fans will have the opportunity to see a Marvel movie in theaters again. And not just any tape! But one that they have been asking for for years. Finally Scarlett Johansson will have the opportunity to have a solo movie, where she will surprise us with this superheroine who is also a SHIELD agent and KGB assassin.

See trailer

Black Widow will be released on July 9 in theaters simultaneously with an additional cost for all Disney + subscribers, if you are not you can do it at the following link.