Scarlett Johansson’s doppelgänger revolutionizes TikTok

A double of Scarlett Johansson on TikTok he’s obsessing everyone. It seems? The best Scarlett Johansson movies.

Just days after discovering Taylor Swift’s doppelgänger, TikTok has done it again. Only, this time, it’s the star of ‘Black Widow’, Scarlett Johansson, to whom a double has appeared. Oh, and did we mention that Jennifer Aniston also have a doppelgänger on TikTok? Seriously, what’s going on in this app?

Turns out, in Johansson’s case, this clone is actually a 24-year-old girl from Russia. Her name is Kate or, as she calls herself on TikTok, Kate johansson. Very pretty. She specializes in dressing up as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and regularly posts videos of her in a red wig and superhero costumes.

Judging from the fact that you now have more than six million followers, TikTok has gone absolutely crazy for her. One person commented in one of her videos: “Your name is Natasha Romanoff? Because I’m obsessed”, while another asked: “Wait, she’s not Scarlett’s sister, right?”, And another recommended: “You should go to the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ and start signing autographs. ” However, not everyone was convinced, and one person commented, “When did you start selling Scarlet

Kate obviously didn’t take Wish’s comment seriously, publishing another video of her (this time with angel wings) with the text: “When they say that I am the Scarlett of Wish”, while turning off the camera.

So that you have the reference, here’s the real scarlett johansson.

