Scarlett Johansson will launch her own beauty line next year – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Scarlett Johansson is the new celebrity to join the makeup market, as she is preparing to launch her own beauty brand for 2022.

Until now it is known that the line will focus on skin care and will be supported by the Nafaji company, which is dedicated to private investment and works hand in hand with entrepreneurs around the world.

The actress will be the founder and president of the brand that is yet to be revealed.

“I created this brand to enhance clean essential skin care. This will be a brand for all those who want their skin to look its best with minimal effort, ”revealed the Black Widow star to Allure.

In that interview, Johansson confirmed that “years ago I made the determination to stop accepting agreements with other beauty brands”, in reference to her role as an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris or the line of perfumes from Dolce & Gabbana, with the goal of “creating something that makes sense to me.”

With this new release, Johansson joins Rihanna who started Fenty Beauty; Kylie Jenner with Kylie Cosmetics; Millie Bobby Brown with Florence by Mills; Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, and Lady Gaga with HAUS Laboratories.