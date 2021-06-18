Scarlett Johansson values ​​the sexualization of Black Widow in Iron Man 2

Now that we are approaching the premiere of the solo movie of “Black Widow”, the actress Scarlett Johansson has done a retrospective analysis of the character. Specifically, he has gone to that debut he had Scarlet Witch in 2010’s “Iron Man 2”. Much has changed the character since then but above all what is most striking is how a decade ago Natasha’s sexuality was so enhanced. Very similar to what happens in many comics.

With an eye to how the cinema is, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right now, Johansson has criticized, as was also done at the time, how Natasha’s sensuality was enhanced too much in the movies, instead of other elements that are also present and further characterize the character.

If we look back, “Iron Man 2” is full of gags that take advantage of Johansson’s status as a Hollywood sex symbol. For example, there is a scene where Natasha changes into her tactical suit in the back seat of Happy Hogan’s car. Happy even tried to take a look in the rearview mirror. Johansson also mentioned Natasha’s first scene in the movie. After she immobilizes Happy during an impromptu boxing match, Tony Stark turns to Pepper Potts and says, “I want one.” In any case, Johansson is pleased that this objectification has been gradually eliminated in the following installments.

He’s definitely changed and I think part of that change is probably difficult because I’m inside of him, but probably a lot of that is actually me too. I am going to turn 35 and I am a mother and my life is different. Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much more different, more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I am in a different place in my life, you know? And I feel more forgiving of myself, as a woman, sometimes probably not enough. I think I accept myself more. All of that is related to that departure from the hypersexualization of this character And, I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2 and even though it was really funny and had a ton of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know? It really is talked about as if it were a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever, like a piece of ass, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point. Yes, and at one point he calls it a piece of meat, and maybe at that moment that felt like a compliment. You know what I mean? Because my way of thinking was different.

The actress makes a critical analysis of herself, and admits that she was different before. Johansson explains that before women formed their self-esteem different from how it is now, and that in a way led to the message that was sent with the film was wrong.

Maybe there would even be, you know, my own self esteem was probably measured against that kind of comment or, like many young women, mature and you understand your own self esteem. Now it is changing. Now people, young girls, receive a much more positive message, but it has been incredible to be part of that change. and being able to come out on the other side and be part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s great.

Fortunately, the character has evolved and in the MCU it has become a complex and fully realized character, and even more so with the new movie that will hit theaters on July 9.

Via information | Collider