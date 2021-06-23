Scarlett Johansson to star in Tower of Terror, Disney horror movie

Movie theme parks or theme park movies? It seems that Martin Scorsese had some reason when he criticized one of the most popular sagas of the moment. It has been confirmed that the actress Scarlett Johansson will be the protagonist and producer of Tower of Terror, a film that will be based on the attraction of the same name in the amusement parks of that company and that is in development.

According to Collider, Scarlett Johansson is linked to the development and main role of Tower of Terror, a new horror movie for Disney. The film takes its name from one of the attractions in its parks. There is no director in charge of the project yet, but more news is expected soon. So far, the scriptwriter of Intensa Mente – 98% Josh Cooley is writing the script.

In case you are unfamiliar with the attraction, it is a walk through the floors of a kind of haunted building that culminates with passengers in a “free fall” inside an elevator. The game has supernatural elements and is inspired by the classic science fiction and fantasy show The Twilight Zone – 50%. So you can get an idea of ​​what line the film is going to follow, which will surely be suitable for the whole family.

This is not the first time that Disney has developed a film based on its attractions. Perhaps the best known case is that of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, which launched a whole saga that continues and is preparing a reboot. Next on the way is Jungle Cruise, an adventure film that is expected to be released this year and starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. There was already a movie of Tower of Terror for television.

Johansson has had a very productive couple of years. The actress received, two years ago, two nominations in the same edition for the Oscars for her work in the films Historia de un Matrimonio – 98% and Jojo Rabbit – 75%. As if that were not enough, he will also return to action with Black Widow, the solo film of the character that he has played for ten years for the Marvel saga and that will finally see its premiere in less than a month.

Among the television series that it prepares for its Disney Plus platform, the most recent world of Avengers Campus that has opened in one of its parks, the remakes in real action of its animated classics and now the adaptations of its games to adventure films, There is no doubt that the company is determined to squeeze every possible story in every direction to attract more and more audiences.

Johansson (Lost in Tokyo – 95%, Marriage Story – 98%, Under the Skin – 85%) is just beginning the press tour for Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney Plus, at extra cost, this July 9. After that, it has been said that he could participate in the remake of La Tiendita de los Horrores – 90%. That is why we will have to wait a little longer to see what exactly is his next project and if the idea for the film of Tower of Terror.

