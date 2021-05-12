Scarlett Johansson to receive the MTV Generation Award at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, are an awards ceremony that has been going on since 1992. Like everything else in 2020, they were affected by the pandemic. Last year there was no ceremony, just a special that aired in December where the best moments of these iconic awards were discussed.

They are much less solemn awards than the Oscars. The proof of this is that although there are several expected categories such as Best Picture there are some more interesting such as Best Scene Thief, Best Villain, Best Scared Performance and several that have already retired as Best WTF Moment and some politically incorrect and objectifying as Man More Desired, Most Desired Woman or Best Shirtless Performance.

This year they will be back on May 16 and 17, although that last day will be a special ceremony dedicated to reality shows. This time Leslie Jones is going to drive them. Yahoo! Entertainment has already revealed who is going to win the MTV Generation Award. That award every year is taken by:

Beloved actors and actresses whose diverse contributions to both film and television have made them household names.

In 2019 this award went to Dwayne Johnson, something that shouldn’t surprise anyone. On the other hand, it has not always been won by people. In 2017 this award went to the Fast and the Furious franchise, which is definitely iconic, regardless of the quality of all its films.

This year they are going to give it to a person of flesh and blood and it is Scarlett Johansson. This was revealed by Yahoo! She has already been nominated six different times. The first time he took the Golden Popcorn was in 2013 for Best Fight thanks to The Avengers – 92%.

Speaking of awards. It should be remembered that she recently spoke about the not very diverse organization that carries out the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). He revealed that apart from being made up of pure heterosexual white men, it is also made up of sexual harassers:

As an actor promoting a movie, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in your lectures. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to build momentum for recognition from the Academy and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time that we step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.

This statement is coupled with the fact that Netflix decided to distance itself from the awards this year due to these reasons. This year’s edition has already been canceled, in fact.

It must be said that she herself has not been without controversy. The last one was due to his statements that actors should not speak publicly about politics:

I don’t think actors have an obligation to have a public role in society. Some people want to do it, but the idea that you are obligated because you are in the public eye is unfair. You did not choose to be a politician, you are an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves, your job is to be a mirror for the audience, to be able to have a thematic experience through art. That’s your job.

