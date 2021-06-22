Scarlett Johansson to receive the American Cinematheque Award

Currently known for bringing Natasha Romanoff to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous and popular actresses in Hollywood. At 36 years of age, he already has a film career of more than 28 years, as well as two Oscar nominations, six Golden Globes, a BAFTA award for his participation in Lost in Tokyo – 95% and much more.

In this way, in 2021, the outstanding actress will receive one more award, as she will be recognized on November 18 at the 35th gala of the American Cinematheque Awards, which celebrate and honor, every year, an extraordinary artist from the film industry. entertainment that is fully dedicated to its work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of cinema (via Variety).

The American Cinematheque is an independent, non-profit cultural organization in Los Angeles dedicated exclusively to the public presentation of cinema in all its forms. Thus, in addition to its programs throughout the year, the organization awards, annually, the American Cinematheque award to an artist in recognition of their contributions in film.

Throughout the history of the award, many important celebrities in the film industry have been honored, including directors such as Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and Rob Reiner, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and actors such as Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, and Jodie Foster.

Rick Nicita, president of the American Cinematheque, spoke, in a statement, about the choice of Johansson as the winner of this year’s award, saying that the actress’s career embodies the essence of the prestigious accolade:

Her immense talent has shone through from her film debut as a child to her appearance as a box office megastar. He has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. He has starred in the most commercial of franchises. He has taken on leading and supporting roles in big and small budget films. Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, audiences know they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers. We can’t wait to share the next phase of Scarlett Johansson’s wonderful career.

Born in New York, Johansson made her professional acting debut at the age of eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry, along with Ethan Hawke. Since then, he has appeared in a number of successful franchises, such as the MCU, in which he debuted in Iron Man 2 – 72% with Robert Downey Jr. and this year he will have his solo film as Romanoff in Black Widow. In addition, he has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Historia de un Marimonio – 98%, in which she played Nicole Barber. She has also had prominent supporting roles such as Rozie Betzler in Jojo Rabbit – 75%.

