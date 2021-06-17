Scarlett Johansson thinks ‘Black Widow’ would have been a very different movie if it had been made 10 years ago

On July 9th, ‘Black Widow’ arrives in theaters and at Disney + (with extra payment for Premium Access). Although Natasha Romanoff has long deserved her own movie, we’ve had to wait until now. Even when we know the fate that runs in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. What would it have been like if the movie had come, for example, shortly after ‘Iron Man 2’, the film that introduced us to the character?

Scarlett Johansson certainly sticks with this timeline as she thinks it’s a much better time for her movie now than it was a decade ago. This is how he explains it to CinemaBlend: “This movie would have been so different if we had made it ten years ago. They were different times. I think we agree on that. A lot of people ask me why we didn’t do it before, but in a way – I’m sure there are a lot of reasons for it – In a way I am very grateful that it happens now because now we can make a movie that is about real things, and the public wants that. I think they always wanted that“.

Although it does not explicitly speak of anything in particular, It is true that we can see a clear evolution in the character of Natasha throughout his appearances in the MCU. If in ‘Iron Man 2’ it was quite the stereotype of a sexy spy, little by little it was gaining complexity and depth. ‘Black Widow’ is the time to delve into her past and give her more layers, understand why she is the way she is and why she is capable of making decisions like the one she made in Vormir.

“This movie didn’t have to exist”

Speaking of that decision, Johansson also doesn’t see a problem with his character being dead to tell this story within the MCU: “This movie became more reality when we were shooting ‘Infinity War,’ so I knew the fate of the character. It was kind of cool in a way because somehow I felt like this movie didn’t have to exist. There was no pressing urge to do it. We did it because we wanted to, which is much better than doing something because you have to do it“.

Cate Shortland directs ‘Black Widow’, which completes its main cast with Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. In theaters and on Disney + with extra payment for Premium Access on July 9.