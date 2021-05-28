Scarlett Johansson thinks Black Widow will satisfy fans

The Marvel Studios film Black Widow will be released soon and actress Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff.

Although the character of Black widow to the one who gives life Scarlett Johansson carries in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe since Iron man 2 (2010), we have very little information about his past. Since we only know that it was a Russian spy who went over to the side of SHIELD and later he was part of The Avengers.

But all this will change, because even if we see die Black widow on Avengers: Endgame (2019) when it was sacrificed for the heroes to obtain the Soul Stone, now they will tell us a previous story, since the action will take place between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

During a recent interview, the actress Scarlett Johansson expressed his hopes that the new adventure will satisfy fans.

“Our goal was for the fans to be satisfied with this story.” Scarlett Johansson said. “That maybe they could have some resolution, I think, with the death of this character, in some way. I felt like people wanted that. “

What will the movie be about?

As the Avengers have been divided, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) She is a bit lost, but she will discover a great conspiracy that can bring down the governments of Earth. Luckily, you can count on people from your past to help you as you face a dangerous adversary who copies the fighting techniques of your rivals.

They will also introduce the character of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that after this movie will be the new Black widow of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Cate shortland, in the cast stand out Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Florence pugh (Yelena Belova), Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff), David harbor (Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian), William hurt (Thaddeus Ross), Ray winstone (Dreykov), OT Fagbenle (Mason), Michelle Lee, Olivier richters Y Nanna blondell.

Black widow will be released in theaters and in Disney Plus on July 9, 2021.