Scarlett Johansson thinks actors have no place talking about politics

Nobody knows more about putting on the bad side of the public than Scarlett Johansson. The Oscar-nominated actress has had several controversies in her career and, although she admits that she can be wrong and that she needs to learn to know when it is better to be silent and listen, she is sure that she does not have the obligation, as a public figure, to put in the table their ideas on policy matters, because that is not their job or their interest.

Do not miss: Scarlett Johansson: her best films according to critics

In an interview with The Gentlewoman, Scarlett Johansson, perhaps best remembered for Lost in Tokyo – 95% and Black Widow, spoke about what he perceives as a requirement to fix his political positions for being a public figure. Although he believes that he does not have to do them publicly, he prefers that his work as an interpreter and in the stories in which he collaborates speak for the interests he has personally:

I don’t think actors have an obligation to have a public role in society. Some people want to do it, but the idea that you are obligated because you are in the public eye is unfair. You did not choose to be a politician, you are an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves, your job is to be a mirror for the audience, to be able to have a thematic experience through art. That’s your job.

Some of the most criticized moments of the actress were when she declared her support for Woody Allen, despite the accusations of her daughter Dylan farrow of sexual abuse, when he took the character of La Vigilante Del Futuro: Ghost In The Shell – 44%, which belongs to an Asian one and when he did the same with the character of a trans man for a film that eventually was not made after that she decided to abandon the project.

About these moments, in which he has been labeled insensitive and little connected with the struggles of groups of color and sexual diversity and generic sex, he said the following when admitting that he is likely to say things out of place or that he is wrong in your decisions:

We recommend: Scarlett Johansson says that in Hollywood there is a lot of pressure to be thin

I’m going to have opinions because that’s who I am. I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they are wrong and when that becomes public it can be embarrassing. Having the experience of ‘wow, I was really out of place on that’ or ‘I wasn’t thinking broadly’ or ‘I was unwise’. I am also a person, I can be reactionary, impatient.

It is not strange when actors like Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, and even those of the famous franchises to which Johansson also belongs like Chris Evans or Mark Ruffalo, make their political positions public. Nonetheless, it seems sensible of her to remember that she is not required to make hers, whatever they are, generally known. Although, at the same time, it should be remembered that the decision to be apolitical is a political decision.

Johansson has had a great couple of years. In 2020 he received two Oscar nominations for his work on Jojo Rabbit – 75% and Marriage History – 98%. Although the pandemic truncated the premiere of Black Widow, which seems to be its final entry as Marvel’s first Avenger, the film is still one of the most anticipated by its followers and fortunately it has already been decided that it will have its simultaneous premiere on Disney Plus and cinemas on July 9.

Continue reading: Scarlett Johansson assures that Black Widow is a feminist and is in favor of #MeToo