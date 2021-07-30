Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over early internet premiere of ‘Black Widow’ and company calls litigation “sad and distressing”

American actress Scarlett Johansson sued the Disney corporation on Thursday, reports the Deadline portal.

The complaint has to do with the movie ‘Black Widow’ (‘Black Widow’ in Spain), where the star played the superheroine Natasha Romanova. According to it, the simultaneous release of the film in theaters and the Disney + subscription service violated a contract between Johansson, the film’s producer, Marvel, and the distributor itself. It would also have caused losses to the star. In particular, the document maintains that the actress’s salary is based “largely on box office income” and that the film’s producer, Marvel, promised that the film would be released first in theaters.

“In summary, the message to and from Disney’s top management was clear: Increase Disney + subscribers, regardless of your contractual promises, and you will be rewarded,” the document states.

Disney Response

On the day of the lawsuit, Disney issued a statement in which it criticized Johansson’s stance, assuring that the early internet premiere was caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also claimed that the broadcast of the film on Disney + actually benefited Johansson and uncovered how much he earned on the film.

“There is no merit in this presentation. The lawsuit is especially sad and heartbreaking because of its callous disregard for the horrible and lingering global effects of the сovid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully honored Ms. Johansson’s contract and, furthermore, the launch of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney + with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received through date, “said the company.

Released on July 11, ‘Black Widow’ has grossed almost $ 320 million in theaters, according to the IMDB portal. His budget was 200 million dollars.

Source: RT