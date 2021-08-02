Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for streaming Black Widow. The actress alleges that the simultaneous release in theaters and on the Disney + streaming service was a breach of contract.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Disney, alleging that his contract was broken when the company released the film on its streaming service at the same time it was being released in theaters. .

Ms. Johansson said in the lawsuit that her agreement with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, and her salary was based largely on the film’s performance at the box office.

The lawsuit claims that this breach of contract was caused to prevent Scarlett from receiving the full benefits of her deal with Marvel. That is, she did not receive the benefits of the streaming exhibition. The decision to put the Black Widow movie on Disney + is projected to cost Johansson more than $ 50 million, a person familiar with the details of the contract said.

Even before the pandemic, Scarlett was concerned that Black Widow would end up on Disney + as part of its global launch. In 2019, Johansson’s representatives contacted Marvel seeking to ensure that Black Widow would have a theatrical-only release, the lawsuit notes.

During Black Widow’s opening weekend on July 9, the film grossed $ 80 million at the domestic box office and $ 78 million internationally, and generated another $ 60 million from purchases on Disney + (at $ 30). It was the first time Disney released a streaming movie in such detail. And it turns out that since it was released via streaming, the box office sales dropped a lot in the following days, too much for a Marvel movie.

So, Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for streaming Black Widow.

News broke recently that Scarlett is pregnant, expecting her first baby with Colin Jost, and that maybe that’s why she didn’t go to various Black Widow promo events. He has only made presentations via Zoom and you can see his shoulders up.

This Thursday, Disney responded to Scarlett’s lawsuit by trying to embarrass her by saying that her lawsuit showed an “indifferent disregard” for the pandemic, which has been the studio’s excuse to bring the premiere of Black Widow to theaters and to Disney +. Disney also revealed that the actress earned $ 20 million from the film, claiming that along with the Disney + money from the MCU title it “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation.”

