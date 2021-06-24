Scarlett Johansson starring in and producing for Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’

MCU star Scarlett Johansson will continue her relationship with Disney after signing to star in and produce a future studio film titled ‘Tower of Terror’, a story based on the iconic theme park attraction. From Collider they also advance that Josh Cooley (‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Inside Out’) will write the script for the new film.

At the moment no details of the possible plot have been revealed, although it has been revealed that Johansson will produce the film with Jonathan Lia for his These Pictures label. As we have said the movie will be based on the popular Disney theme park attraction, which takes participants through a tower with a terrifying narrative before dropping them into an elevator in free fall.

It will not be the first time that Disney takes one of its attractions from its theme parks and turns it into a film. Previously, the studio franchised ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, and soon we will see another film based on ‘Jungle Cruise’. This film stars Jaume Collet-Serray starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, with a release dated July 30.