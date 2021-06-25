Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to Marvel Studios movies

Actress Scarlett Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff at Marvel Studios since 2010 and the movie Black Widow will be her big farewell.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the normal thing is that we would not see the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), as it was sacrificed so that the heroes could obtain the Soul Stone. But Marvel studios has given her a solo movie so we can say goodbye to her. This story will be set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), therefore we will see aspects of his life that they had not told us.

In a recent interview, the actress Scarlett Johansson He reflected on his bittersweet feelings about saying goodbye to the role he has played for so long.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s always great to leave a party when it’s still raging and I think the Black Widow movie feels like it’s alive and fresh and powerful, and I’m very pleased with it.” Scarlett Johansson said. “I am very happy with the work that we have done over this decade of time and, you know, it is bittersweet to say goodbye. But if you love something, you must set it free! “

What will the movie be about?

Black Widow will show us a time when Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) feels a bit lost due to the Avengers breaking up. But he will discover a worldwide conspiracy and must face an implacable enemy as is Taskmaster. Luckily she will be able to count on people from her past to help her.

In addition, it will also serve to introduce the character of Yelena (Florence Pugh) It is already speculated that it will be the new Black Widow in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Cate shortlandThe cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, OT Fagbenle, Michelle Lee, Olivier Richters, Nanna Blondell, Joakim Skarli, Obie Matthew and Paul O’Kelly.

Black widow will be released on July 9, 2021 in theaters and in the streaming platform Disney Plus (Premium Access).