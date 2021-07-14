Scarlett Johansson reveals two discarded Black Widow proposals

“Black Widow”, which has recently been released in theaters, is a project that has been in development for years. Since her debut in “Iron Man 2” a solo film by Natasha Romanoff has been raised, but for one reason or another (especially the previous Marvel structure), this film has taken longer to arrive than we would have expected.

This time, together with the production process itself, has made the film go through different versions, and in some cases, it seems that some proposals differ quite a bit from each other. This is how the leading actress has related it Scarlett Johansson in an interview with MTV.

The person in charge of playing the character in the UCM has revealed that the movie went through “many iterations “, emphasizing that “It was not a story they were forced to tell”. So it says that one of the versions that had it was “very status quo”, to add what we would have seen in it:

Yelena and Natasha were adversaries and Yelena was trying to dethrone her, something spy style, a kind of spy version. I said to myself, ‘I can’t go back to work for this.’

Johansson then shared that she herself developed another version that was “really existential and somewhat strange”. So it was Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who scrapped the idea. Johansson admits that the proposal was weird, but that he liked it.

He explains that Kevin Feige was the one who came up with the idea of ​​making a movie about family, about a dysfunctional family. The actress believes that a film with this theme as it has ended up having could only have been made now, not years ago, when the idea of ​​a Natasha film began to be raised.