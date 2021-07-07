Scarlett Johansson reportedly having her first baby with Colin Jost



Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

The actress Scarlett Johansson she is expecting her first child with her husband, Colin Jost, according to Page Six.

“Scarlett is pregnant, but she has kept it very quiet. She has kept a very low profileCommented a source.

The 36-year-old Avengers star had already sparked rumors about her pregnancy last June, after skipping several face-to-face events on the occasion of the premiere of her recent movie, ‘Black Widow’.

“He hasn’t been giving a lot of interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprisingas it is a great Marvel / Disney release, and she is both the star and the executive producer, ”added the insider.

Instead, the protagonist of ‘Lucy’ has held digital encounters, such as her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 21.

Those who have participated in the film’s screenings and red carpets in place of Johansson have been his co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbor, at events in both Los Angeles, London and New York.

The future baby of the famous will be her second child, andwho previously welcomed his little Rose, from 6 years, with her ex-husband, Romain dauriac.

Johansson and Jost were married in October of last year after three years of relationship; They met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2006, but did not bond romantically until May 2017, where they were caught kissing at an NBC party.

