Scarlett Johansson reminds us why we love Black Widow: “You were waiting for this”

It’s been 11 years since Scarlett Johansson first played Natasha Romanoff in ‘Iron Man 2’. After that we have seen her in six installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has been part of the Avengers and is one of the biggest stars of the franchise. And yet he hadn’t starred in his own solo movie until now.

To celebrate that ‘Black Widow’ finally hits theaters (well, already Disney + with additional cost) on July 9, Disney has exclusively given us an advance in Castilian of the film. In it, Scarlett Johansson basically reminds us of why we love her character: “Former KGB assassin, SHIELD agent and Avenger, she fought the Battle of New York, faced the Winter Soldier, and defended the world against Ultron.”

Farewell to Black Widow

It is true that Black Widow has been key in the first decade of the UCM, and after her painful death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Studios dedicates a goodbye to her in the form of a solo film.

‘Black Widow’, directed by Cate Shortland, is a spy thriller with a Soviet air that will take us to the past of the character. We will meet Yelena, the most likely successor to Natasha played by Florence Pugh, the Red Guardian (David Harbor) and Melina, played by Rachel Weisz. After many delays due to the coronavirus, this is the first film of the Fourth Phase of the MCU that we will see, after the series ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘Loki’, currently airing on Disney + .