Scarlett Johansson reflects on farewell to the character of Black Widow

In a few weeks, “Black Widow” will be released in theaters and on Disney + being the last appearance of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Avengers: Endgame”, Natasha sacrificed her life to allow Hawkeye to take the Soul Stone, thus marking a goodbye. However, the new Marvel Studios movie dedicated to Black Widow takes place before “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Specifically, after “Captain America: Civil War”. This allowed Johansson one more chance to get under the skin of his character and give him more depth. In fact, they have made it clear that we are not looking at a movie of the character’s origin, but rather one that delves into their history.

During a recent interview, actress Scarlett Johansson has made an assessment of the final farewell that is going to give the character with this movie. So he admits that he has bittersweet feelings. However, is at peace with the conclusion of the Black Widow story.

Honestly, I feel like it always, feels great to leave a party when it’s still in full swing and I think this movie [Viuda Negra] It feels very alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really satisfied with it. I’m so happy with the work we’ve done over this decade and, you know, it’s bittersweet to say, ‘Bye,’ but if you love something, you have to release it!

Within the comics, Natasha Romanoff was killed during the Secret Empire event. But he came back as a clone with all of Natasha’s memories shortly after. However, in the world of Marvel movies and series, it seems that they are going to choose to say a final goodbye to Natasha, and have Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) continue the legacy of Black Widow.

“Black Widow” hits theaters and at Disney + under Premium Access on July 9th.

Via information | Comic book