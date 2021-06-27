Scarlett Johansson praises Elizabeth Olsen’s contributions to Marvel

Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen’s partner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only words of praise for the actress

Prior to Elizabeth Olsen’s arrival at the MCU, Scarlett Johansson’s black widow was pretty much the only recurring female character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill appeared from time to time, but after their initial debuts they were more supporting or tertiary characters than integral figures of the plots in which they appeared.

Today that situation has changed and we can see in the list of Disney + movies and series characters such as Captain Marvel by Brie Larson, Monica Rambeau by Teyonah Parris, Kamala Khan by Iman Vellani, Yelena Belova by Florence Pugh, Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and many more, set to appear in at least a couple of Marvel Studios Phase Four projects. With Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff set to retire when her solo film finally hits theaters in a couple of weeks, Elizabeth Olsen will be looking to establish herself as the MCU’s most notable female superhero.

The WandaVision actress is sure to be in the spotlight when nominations are announced for her next month. All of this occurs while she ranks second behind Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has been linked to various series and movie projects.

In a recent interview, the protagonist of Black Widow praised her partner for all her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was great when Lizzy came in because yeah, we had Cobie, it was basically the two of us who held the fort. And then when Lizzie showed up, she was semi-balanced, because she was very heavy on testosterone for a long time. Now, it was kind of calibrated, it finally caught up. I mean, Lizzy is fantastic. She is very funny and has a peculiar sense of humor. She is a total professional. She is a perfect fit, and she could just hang out and talk and take it to work.

What he was doing was so difficult, even the physicality of what he was doing was so difficult. I worked with her and was amazed at what she was creating out of nothing. She created this whole physique, and her character has so much sexiness. She has so much passion. It amazed me and maybe embarrassed me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is like an amazing thing that you created, this beautiful mystical thing that had such strong feminine energy.’ It was very necessary ”.

It stands to reason that Johansson is praising his fellow Avenger so much, especially considering that Olsen became the second female member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In a way, these comments could serve as the moment of handing over the baton from Johansson to Olsen.

Black Widow premieres on Disney + via Premier Access and in theaters on July 9, 2021, while all episodes of WandaVision are now available on the streaming platform.