Scarlett Johansson, new project with Disney, ‘Tower of Terror’

Scarlett Johansson will produce the Disney film ‘Tower of Terror’, a film that she herself will star in.

The director of ‘Toy Story 4’ and screenwriter of ‘Inside Out’, Josh cooley, is writing the script, although the details of the plot are being kept under wraps for now. Johansson will produce through her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia, and while there is no formal associate director yet, Disney will aim high, according to sources, especially as the actress is coming off two Oscar nominations for her stellar work in ‘A Story of a marriage ‘and’ Jojo Rabbit ‘. Not to mention ‘Black Widow’ since, finally, it hits theaters shortly. Representatives for Disney and Johansson have not commented on the matter.

Tower of Terror is based on popular Disney theme park attractions, culminating in a free fall from the elevator resulting in a thrilling ride. The attraction was previously made into a 1997 TV movie starring Steve guttenberg Y Kirsten Dunst, Although a new theatrical role has been in the works since 2015, when John August was chosen to write a treatment about five people in a posh hotel who take an elevator and disappear after being struck by lightning.

Following the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Disney has been eager to turn its most beloved theme park attractions into movies, The film we will see in these lines will be ‘Jungle Cruise’, starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt. Also along this line, ‘Tomorrowland’ passed through cinemas, but it did not have a great reception at the time.

To see ‘Tower of terror’ we will have to wait. For now, Johansson will be seen reprising her iconic role as Natasha Romanoff in her own solo film, ‘Black Widow,’ which will premiere simultaneously on Disney + and in theaters. July 9. Are you looking forward to seeing Natasha?

