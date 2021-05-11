Scarlett Johansson, Netflix, Amazon and more ask to cancel Golden Globes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Since the beginning of the year, the Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has faced various controversies, but without a doubt the biggest of them is the claim that various members of the industry have made about its lack of diversity.

To a list that was already in the works, now some more ingredients are added: Scarlett Johansson, Netflix and even Amazon Prime, who make an attentive call to cancel the Golden Globes, unless relevant structural changes do not happen soon.

The main flag of the claim is based on the configuration of its members. The Foreign Press Association, known by its acronym in English as HFPA, is composed of 87 members and it happens that of that number, none of them is black, or is part of any relevant minority.

Nowadays the world goes through many changes, so this detail undoubtedly turns into many claims, especially when it comes to the great Hollywood parties.

Actress Scarlett Johansson recently raised her voice to criticize this situation. However, what was relevant in his words were not only the accusations of some racist Golden Globes, but also some accusations on other issues such as members of the HFPA who have participated and condoned scenarios of sexual harassment.

Source: CinePremier