Scarlett Johansson, it’s been an amazing ride

With a fortune that ranges between 170 million dollars, the New Yorker Scarlett Johansson has diversified her career between the purely commercial, such as the mark she has left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Black Widow (Black Widow), as well as in proposals of less scope or of an independent nature, such as History of a marriage or Jo Jo Rabbit, for which he received two Oscar nominations.

Johansson, 35, spoke exclusively with Excelsior to take stock of what it has meant in her career to play Black Widow, a character who has accompanied her in the last 11 years of her life and who today gives her her own homonymous film, which will be released today in Mexico.

“Just over 10 years ago, when I was cast as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, it seemed impossible to imagine that this character was going to evolve the way it did to the extent of today having its own story. The truth was I had no idea how people would react to my work and today from a distance I see that it is one of the most beloved of the audience. I was 24 years old when I played it for the first time in my life and when I later did the casting for Avengers (2012) I had no guarantee of absolutely nothing, however the worldwide success of the film surprised us all and today we have an international franchise very solid. So I can only say that the Black Widow has been an incredible journey in my career, which has allowed me to make great friends and work with extremely talented people, “Scarlett Johansson told via Zoom.

Since 2010, when she was first seen as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and to this day, Scarlett Johansson has played the Marvel character nine times, serving in the film, as well as starring, as executive producer of the story that will be set after what happened in Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War.

Asking her opinion regarding the fact that several of Marvel’s recent projects are produced by women, such as Argentina’s Victoria Alonso, who holds the position of executive vice president of Marvel or directed by several women, as is the case of Black Widow with Cate Shortland, from Loki with Kate Herron, from Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Kari Skogland, Johansson couldn’t help but celebrate.

“It is an important change, without a doubt. There are many talented women in our industry, but due to a system of oppression, women did not have the same opportunities to advance and scale naturally in our industry. They gave us a small opportunity and that achievement became a first step, that step became something bigger, to the point of having many women behind this great franchise, however it was not always like that. More and more filmmakers have the opportunity to get behind large-scale projects, everything that has happened has been incredible and, for me, this is only the beginning and it fills me with pride to be part of this change “, he reflected.

After reflecting on the reconquest of Hollywood by women, Johansson took time to laugh when asked if he considered that Black Widow really was a “poser” (a term used in the film that translates as that he likes to pose ) since in the story one of the characters defines her this way and makes the observation that whenever she is fighting with the enemy, she falls in a very sensual way and with her hair arranged.

“I don’t think Black Widow is poser,” Scarlett said seconds later laughing at her response. “No, it is not. Rather, she has a healthy ego, many do not have that healthy ego, but she does “, she complemented her answer, keeping the smile on her face framed by red lipstick.

Under the direction of Australian Cate Shortland, Black Widow, hitting theaters and at Disney + for an extra price, will explore the origins of Black Widow, revealing how she turned from a KGB-trained assassin to a special agent joined Avengers.

When delving into his past, his parents and his sister Yelena will appear, played by Florence Pugh, who debuts in Marvel with this role and will continue to have a presence in the following Marvel projects when seen in the series that is being prepared on Hawkeye.

“This is a great opportunity for me. I remember being in talks with the executives and I couldn’t believe they were inviting me, it was like saying, ‘Wait, what did you just say !?’ I felt extremely fortunate to be a part of something so great, ”the actress explained.

Black widow

The film was to be released in May 2020, but the pandemic delayed its date to July 2021. Premiere: July 9 in theaters and on Disney + it will be available for 329 pesos.

Scarlett Johansson

She was born on November 22, 1984. New Yorker with a 27-year career. She made her debut at age 10 as a child actress. One of the films that established his name in the industry was Lost in Tokyo, by Sofia Coppola, a film that won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Scarlett was seen alongside Bill Murray. The actress has to her credit, until today, 72 productions in her career. It has been nominated for two Oscars. She is the mother of Rose Dorothy Dauriac, born in 2014. She was featured in Justin Timberlake’s video for What Goes. She was married to Ryan Reynolds and to the French journalist Romain Durac, father of her daughter. Her current partner and husband is actor Colin Jost.