Scarlett Johansson is ready to say goodbye to Black Widow

Fans have long been waiting for the Black Widow movie. This film will mark the end of Scarlett Johansson as the character

The wait has been a long one, but fans are getting closer to seeing Black Widow. For years, Marvel fans wanted a solo movie of the heroine and finally this wish will come true. Unfortunately, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the release date was delayed many times. But if all goes well, on July 9 you can see Scarlett Johansson saying goodbye to the character in theaters and on Disney +.

For this reason, Scarlett Johansson has already begun to say goodbye to Black Widow, a character that led her to the top of fame. “It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family. I will never be prepared not to be a part of it. They will always be my family. I’ll never be ready to not be in it because I hate feeling like I’m missing things with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point we will have an opportunity to collaborate in some other way, “the actress told Movieweb.

A bittersweet farewell

Although all Marvel fans will miss her, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is ready to step aside: “It was wonderful to be able to produce this with them because it allowed me to get to know the process and get to know them in a much more intimate way. It was very exciting. At the same time I feel really good leaving this chapter behind. I am incredibly proud of this movie. It is very strong. It has come out very beautiful. He has a lot of love. Everything about her has intention and purpose. And, you know, I’ll always love Natasha. I have loved playing it and I feel that it stands out in this universe in a way that I feel very good about. Either way, and certainly as an actress, it’s always best to leave a situation when you’re high. And feeling good. It’s great. And I feel high with this one. Really. And I am very proud of her. So we’ll see how others see it. But I will always love my experience with her. “

In this next film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we will meet Yelena Belova, played by Florecen Pugh, who is possibly the heir to the position of Black Widow. “She completely stands out on her own. It is strong and different. She is so different from Natasha. You also see the generational difference, by how they react to things, what they care about and what they don’t. What he does is cool, “said Scarlett Johansson.