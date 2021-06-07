Scarlett Johansson is ready to say goodbye to Black Widow and hand over the witness to Florence Pugh

The fans of Black Widow have been waiting since they left to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’ waiting for the opportunity to say goodbye in conditions to the character of Scarlett Johansson. Although the wait has been longer than normal due to the pandemic, on July 9 we will finally be able to say goodbye to Natasha Romanoff in theaters (and Disney + with additional payment) with ‘Black Widow’.

The interviews Johansson is giving leading up to the Cate Shortland movie premiere are having a huge goodbye scent. “It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family. I’m never going to be prepared to not be a part of it. They will always be my family. I will never be ready to not be in it because I hate feeling like I’m missing things with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point we will have an opportunity to collaborate in some other way“he says in statements collected by Movieweb.

Obviously we know that it will not be again with the role of Natasha because her fate was sealed in Vormir. But for example, she can return as a producer, a role that she also has in ‘Black Widow’ and that she has enjoyed a lot: “It has been wonderful to be able to produce this with them because it allowed me to get to know the process and get to know them in a much more intimate way. exciting. At the same time I feel really good leaving this chapter behind. I am incredibly proud of this movie. It is very strong. It turned out very pretty. He has a lot of love. Everything about her has intention and purpose. And, you know, I’ll always love Natasha. I have loved playing it and I feel it stands out in this universe in a way that I feel very good about. Either way, and certainly as an actress, it’s always best to leave a situation when you’re high. And feeling good. It’s great. And I feel high with this one. Really. And I am very proud of her. So we’ll see how others see it. But I will always love my experience with her. “

Florence Pugh, a different Black Widow

That Natasha Romanoff is leaving the MCU does not mean that we are going to be left without Black Widow. Will Yelena Belova, the character of Florence Pugh, be the heir to that position as they have hinted? Here’s what Scarlett Johansson says of her co-star: “That’s how I felt from the beginning (which was to give up the baton). She completely stands out on her own. It is strong and different. It’s so different from Natasha. You also see the generational difference, by how they react to things, what they care about and what they don’t. What it does is cool. It is also very representative of who he is as a person. She’s unapologetic, she’s self-assured, and curious, and brave and emotionally brave, much more than I was. And all that shows. It’s wonderful to feel that you are witnessing something great. “How will the public accept this transfer of the title, if it really is like that in ‘Black Widow’? We will discover it from November 9 in theaters and on Disney + (with Premium Access) .