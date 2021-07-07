Scarlett Johansson is pregnant!

In addition to noticing that distinctive “sparkle in the eyes”, which according to grandmothers leaves no doubt of a baby on the way, today the site specialized in showbiz, Page Six revealed that sources close to Johansson “they broke the silence” and announced that the actress is waiting for her second daughter or son, but the first with Colin Jost.

Suspicions of a pregnancy arose from June, when the Oscar nominee avoided attending face-to-face events to promote Black Widow, which opens in theaters available in the Mexican Republic on July 8 and through Disney + in the Premier Access mode.

“(The baby of) Scarlett will come soon, I know that she and Colin They are delighted, “said the source. Another person close to the protagonists of Marriage Story also confirmed that” she is pregnant, but has kept it very quiet. She has kept a very low profile. “

In her most recent appearances, the take on Scarlett Johansson is no more than her shoulders. (© . 1310669994)

Someone else confirmed what was already strange to the press and his fans, why he did not have face-to-face meetings for the launch of his last appearance as Black Widow: “He has not been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising.

“It’s a great Marvel / Disney release and she’s both the star and the executive producer,” the insider explained, raising even more suspicions that it could all be about her being in a sweet wait, which has now been confirmed. What Johansson having a low profile did not go unnoticed by anyone.