Scarlett Johansson hopes ‘Black Widow’ is the ending for her character that fans are hoping for

Finally after delays and more delays, ‘Black Widow’ will hit theaters and Disney + on July 9 and its protagonist, Scarlett Johansson, believes that the film will give fans of the character the closure he deserved after his death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, when he sacrificed himself for Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to obtain the Soul Stone.

The new Marvel movie is set between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and follows Natasha Romanoff grappling with the darkest parts of her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken family relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.

“Our goal was that [los fans] were satisfied with this story, “Johansson told Total Film, “That maybe they could have a closure, I think, at the death of this character, somehow. I think people wanted just that. “Along with Johansson, the film features David Harbor, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, OT Fagbenle and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, a character he has already played in three other Cinematic Universe productions. Marvel.

United family

Although obviously the filming ended much more than a year ago, the actors and actresses are now in full promotion and the images behind the cameras and from the set are coming to light that have been kept all this time with the film in a drawer . Harbor, which we will soon see in the new season of ‘Stranger Things’, uploaded a great photo with Johansson and Pugh on May 29:

“It was supposed to be a nice, peaceful sunset selfie. It ended up being the definitive inner monologue of each of our characters when these two narcissists arrived and turned it into a trio. Nat, YB and the Captain brushing their teeth. We are coming for you on July 9. “

‘Black Widow’ opens in theaters and Disney + with premium access on July 9.