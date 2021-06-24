Scarlett Johansson explains how Budapest influences Black Widow

Actress Scarlett Johansson will soon release Marvel Studios’ Black Widow movie and explains interesting details.

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow interpreted by Scarlett Johansson made its debut in Marvel studios in the movie Iron man 2 2010. Despite being in the most important events of the Avengers, we know little about their past. In addition, there are certain unknowns such as those that happened in Budapest or São Paulo.

We know that Black widow He was in Budapest, Hungary) next to Hawk Eye on some mission that went very wrong. Now Scarlett Johansson He explained that from the beginning, when the conversations about the filming locations started they wanted to add that city:

“When we started talking about locations, when everything was possible, we all agreed that we had to find out what was going on in Budapest.”

The actress Scarlett Johansson He went on to explain that:

“I think Natasha is obsessed. She has this huge sense of doom. There are unfinished business and a sense of guilt that haunts her, and it all stems from what happened in Budapest. The movie is not about what happened in Budapest, but it helps us to understand how heavy Natasha walks and what her burden is. It gave us a great starting point for a lot of the things that happen in the movie. “

Producer Brian Chapek explained why the Avenger will return to Budapest:

“What brings her to Budapest is a very important MacGuffin with a clue that reminds her of her past, a signal that comes from Yelena, who realizes that she is in Budapest. They haven’t seen each other in 20 years. “

Scarlett Johansson praised the Hungarian city:

“Budapest is such a beautiful city, and it felt like an iconic place that we could get into all these crazy situations. It’s visually very exciting and gives it a flavor that the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has never explored before: This great Eastern European vibe, which is so much fun. “

Disney has revealed aspects of the Avenger’s past:

In a press kit of Black widow officially launched by Disney, a description of Natasha’s childhood was given that goes a little deeper into her “normal life in the Ohio suburbs” with her parents and little sister, Yelena. Young Natasha was a girl with “an old soul” and older than her preteen peers. The young version of Scarlett Johansson will be interpreted by Ever anderson, the daughter of Jovovich mile Y Paul WS Anderson.

The description also emphasizes his defensive nature towards Yelena, always keeping her “closely watched.” Some days, he even imagines that this could be his life forever.

Ever Anderson said, “I would describe young Nat as a tomboy, a great student, and someone who wants a normal life.”

He even hinted at Natasha’s traumatic upbringing in the Red Room before coming to America and how “he had been through a lot before coming to Ohio, so he just wants to forget about his past and start over.”

Ever anderson also reaffirmed the protective nature of Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) about Yelena (Florence Pugh):

“I think Nat is very motherly to his sister. Yes, sometimes they fight, but in the end, Natasha would do anything for Yelena because she really loves her. “

Black widow hits theaters now Disney Plus (Premium Access) on July 9, 2021.