Scarlett Johansson ends up covered in a viscous green liquid in the middle of an emotional speech



Scarlett Johansson.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson She ended up covered in a green and viscous liquid during her acceptance speech this Sunday, after receiving the ‘Generation’ award from the MTV music channel online to pay tribute to her extensive, diverse and influential professional career.

The artist had to intervene in the ceremony through a video call to celebrate and openly thank for this honorary award, but the truth is that she ended up sharing part of the leading role with her fiancé, the comedian Colin Jost. And it is that just when he was about to close his emotional speech, the also member of the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ appeared on the scene to spill that residue on his head so dense and typical, let it be said, of the annual galas of the Nickelodeon chain.

“But what the ***?”, Scarlett snapped at her boy just before making his behavior ugly and, above all, the mistake made with the television channel in which such a gesture would have been acceptable. “Oh, it’s true, I’m very sorry, I’m sorry,” the famous comedian immediately apologized. “Don’t touch me, I’ll take it off myself. But where did you get this from? ”, The honoree reproached him. “I love you,” Colin just said before rushing out of the plane.