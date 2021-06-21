Scarlett Johansson defends the controversial death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame – Tomatazos

Black Widow is one of the following films from Marvel Studios, a prequel about the life of the superheroine before the events related to Thanos and the Infinity Stones unleashed. The character died in Vormir during the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, sacrificing themselves for the stone linked to the soul, a fact that caused deep discomfort in the fans of the saga. During a new interview, Scarlett Johansson declares that the death of her character was necessary and that she is very comfortable with reality. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The most loyal fans of the MCU remember him well. Black Widow and Hawkeye traveled to Vormir to obtain the Soul Stone, however, she did not know that to acquire it it was necessary to pay with something too valuable. They both intend to sacrifice themselves but Black Widow is faster and manages to put herself in danger before Clint can do anything. The scene is quite tragic and caused discomfort among many viewers, who could not believe the departure of one of the first Avengers. For her part, Scarlett agrees with the fatal conclusion during a new interview with ET Online:

It’s funny because I’ve had a lot of mixed reactions about his final fate in Endgame. But to me, it made perfect sense that he would sacrifice himself not only for the greater good of humanity, but also for his friends, which was truly at the center of it all. She’s good.

Black Widow’s death was a severe blow to the Avengers, who had to say goodbye to several friends in the same movie. Marvel Studios earned the best box office ever with Avengers: Endgame and will stop at nothing to outdo itself. Will it achieve Black widow grant you the sufficient income that you want so much?

It was hard to accept the death of Black Widow but it was necessary to obtain the victory against Thanos. On the other hand, Loki’s events – 96%, the new series from Marvel Studios, shows us that the Infinity Stones are not really of much use, at least in the TVA dimension. What other surprises await us with the Marvel characters who will take stellar roles in the following productions? There is a long way to go in this era that is just beginning.

Black Widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Endgame. In addition to Yelena Belova we will have Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor), who serve as an old family for our protagonist. It will be interesting to discover the forms of interaction between these superheroes and what they have to offer the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will any of them stay in the series for more than one movie to join the Avengers? A whole new era is beginning for the most passionate fans of Marvel Studios. the future is full of great promise for them.

Meanwhile, the other releases of the following films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been rearranged as follows: Eternals, November 5 of this year; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022; The marvels, November 11, 2022. Several films from other studios have announced new dates, but the mouse company found in Disney Plus the ideal method to avoid losing the money invested in their productions. ¿Black widow Will it become the success they are waiting for so long now that the pandemic begins to lose its power in countless countries?

