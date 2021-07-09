Scarlett Johansson criticizes screenwriters: we must go in a progressive direction – Tomatazos

In 2008 came Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, and with that film began the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that in less than ten years became the highest grossing of all time. However, as the saga evolved, so did the entire world, so it is not surprising that in the first films there are somewhat problematic details in light of the values ​​that govern the industry today.

Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the franchise since its introduction in 2010, recently spoke about how male screenwriters tended to sexualize their character, specifically recalling a time when the writers had donned a very strange outfit to Natasha in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%.

Currently, Marvel Studios begins to leave behind the hegemonic white superhero and the white and reified superheroine to give way to diverse characters and strong women who do not need to waste sensuality. The company has taken a progressive path, but it was not something overnight, the actress explained in these words to Fatherly (via IndieWire):

When we were doing ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​- this is a really funny thing – the look [de Natasha] it is fantastic and utilitarian. First he drives in this beautiful car and picks up Cap, and initially in the script, it was like he was arriving in his white tennis clothes, with a blonde wig. It was discarded very quickly. You work with a lot of male writers. Things were changing. You have to be part of the change. The public is also demanding things and there is a cultural change that takes everything in a more progressive direction.

The proof that Marvel Studios is already more progressive is in films like Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Black Panther – 90% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. In all the above examples we can highlight that none of the important female characters were sexualized and inappropriate jokes were completely omitted.

Black Widow’s first appearance in a Marvel movie was Iron Man 2 – 72%, who have received current criticism for some scenes that are considered sexist. Johansson said in an interview with Collider that she herself accepted that type of representation in the past, but her current perception is very different on the subject:

It has definitely changed and I think part of that change has to do with me. Obviously, ten years have passed and things have happened and I have a very different and very evolved idea of ​​myself. As a woman, I am in a different place in my life. […] All of that has to do with getting away from the kind of hypersexualization of the character, I mean, when you see Iron Man 2 again, and although it was fun and has great moments, the character is very sexualized.

If the advertising of Black Widow has stood out for something – 87% is because he avoids sexualizing his female characters at all costs; it is no coincidence that it was directed by a woman, Cate Shortland. The film hopes to be the farewell of the actress from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although producer Kevin Feige leaves the door open for future collaborations in interviews that he has granted.

Another production that could do justice to its protagonist was WandaVision – 95%, since we saw Wanda / Scarlet Witch most of the time without a plunging neckline, something that had characterized her costume since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%. The series also served to introduce Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. Soon we will have more superheroines in the franchise with the series of She-hulk Y Ms. Marvel.