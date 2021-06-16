Scarlett Johansson complains about her sexualized presentation in Iron Man 2

Actress Scarlett Johansson has been with Marvel Studios since her character Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010).

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is one of the original Avengers, his character sacrificed himself so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019), in addition to its history in Marvel studios it has had a very interesting evolution. Although looking back, the actress did not quite like the way she was presented in Iron man 2 (2010).

In a recent interview, they asked Scarlett Johansson on the sexualization of Black widow and the evolution of his character since he started in Marvel studios:

“All of that is related to that pull away from this character’s kind of hypersexualization and, I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was a lot of fun and had a lot of great moments, but the character is so sexualized, you know? You really talk about it like it’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever. Like a piece of ass, actually. And Tony Stark even refers to her as something like that at one point. What it says?”

The interviewer reminds the actress that Tony Stark said: I want some. But the interviewer is wrong, since Tony says: I want one. This scene happens during boxing training in a conversation between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

“I want some.” Keep going Scarlett Johansson. “Yeah, and at one point he called her a piece of meat and maybe at that moment it really felt like a compliment. You know what I mean? Because my thinking was different. You probably measured value based on that type of comment or, like many young women, you get down to business and understand your own self-worth. Now it is changing. Now the people, the girls, are receiving a much more positive message, but it has been incredible to be part of that change and to be able to come out on the other side and be part of that old story, but also to progress. Evolve. I think it’s very good ”.

Now the actress Scarlett Johansson has a whole movie of Marvel studios solo to show off when it premieres Black widow in cinemas and Disney Plus.